Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $17,417.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

