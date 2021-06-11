Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 13th total of 34,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 157.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 770,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 471,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Castor Maritime by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Castor Maritime stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. Castor Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $304.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

