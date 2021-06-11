Cat Token (CAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $589,877.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00452314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

