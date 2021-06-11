Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT opened at $108.87 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.62.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

