Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:CPARU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:CPARU) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.13. 153,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 178,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.