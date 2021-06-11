Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 184,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,150,164 shares.The stock last traded at $222.91 and had previously closed at $225.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

