Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

