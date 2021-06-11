Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $221.58

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.58, but opened at $216.60. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $218.98, with a volume of 2 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
