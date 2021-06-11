Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $221.58

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.58, but opened at $216.60. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $218.98, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

