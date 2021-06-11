Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
