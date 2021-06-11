Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.