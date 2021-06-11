Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,352. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

