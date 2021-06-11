CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 325,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,191. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

