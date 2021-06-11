CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
NYSE:IGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 325,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,191. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
