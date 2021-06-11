Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 148,927 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,927 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $8,623,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 67,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

