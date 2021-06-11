Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 30,500 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

