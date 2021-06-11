Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 8.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.55% of Prologis worth $429,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

PLD traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.14. 27,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,328. The company has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

