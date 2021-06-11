Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.