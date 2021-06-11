Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $354.90 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,479 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 7.1% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.95% of Simon Property Group worth $354,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. 41,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,444. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

