Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $24,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,407. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

