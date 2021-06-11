Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 155,841 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.24% of Crown Castle International worth $178,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.41. 30,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.