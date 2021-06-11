Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $61,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.09 on Friday, hitting $813.90. 6,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $724.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

