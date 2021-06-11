Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 395,722 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,722 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $33,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.68. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.