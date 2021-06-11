CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.35

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and traded as high as $44.40. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 790 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.83%.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.