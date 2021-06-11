CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 655.9% in May

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 655.9% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 41,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,452. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CD Projekt has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

