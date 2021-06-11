Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Up 1,140.0% in May

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

MTTRY remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

