Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

