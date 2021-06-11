Celo (CELO) Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Celo has a market cap of $612.44 million and $27.50 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00006859 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00149904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00186361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.04 or 0.01089994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.56 or 0.99681679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,729,966 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

