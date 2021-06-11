Celo Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $50.57 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $50.57 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00824391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00086905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00045215 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,596,534 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

