Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.
CELH opened at $61.75 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 561.41 and a beta of 2.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celsius by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
