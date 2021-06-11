Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

CELH opened at $61.75 on Friday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 561.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celsius by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

