Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 7,760 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.94.
The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.