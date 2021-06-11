Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 7,760 shares.The stock last traded at $7.99 and had previously closed at $7.94.

The stock has a market cap of $677.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

