CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Down 3.7%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 78,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,222,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

CIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

