Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.59.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.