Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Head to Head Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EMX Royalty and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 1 3 3 0 2.29

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Centamin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 52.13 -$4.48 million N/A N/A Centamin $828.74 million 2.18 $155.98 million $0.13 12.00

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Summary

Centamin beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. Centamin plc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

