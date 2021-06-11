Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%.

Several other analysts have also commented on CGAU. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.37 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

