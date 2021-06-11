Centogene (CNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Centogene stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -2.15.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
