Centogene (CNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centogene stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -2.15.

CNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

