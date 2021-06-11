Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Sells $41,660.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY remained flat at $$20.86 during trading on Friday. 36,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.