Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.63 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $19.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.70 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

