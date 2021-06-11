Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $232,857.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $232,857.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 230.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,417,379,739 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

