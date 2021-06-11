Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Century Communities by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $4,604,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

