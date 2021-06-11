Cerecor Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerecor’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at $7,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cerecor by 18.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

