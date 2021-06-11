Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 25.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.