Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $27.16

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $26.07. Certara shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 4,865 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.