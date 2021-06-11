CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Up 4.6%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

