Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Robert Benbow Sells 183,000 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Robert Benbow sold 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £47,580 ($62,163.57).

CGH stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 28.10 ($0.37). 1,114,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.03. The firm has a market cap of £192.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.03. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

