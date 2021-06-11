CHADS VC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $957.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $957.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00770172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00085008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,552,096 coins and its circulating supply is 48,469,706 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

