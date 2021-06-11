Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $810,421.00

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $5.46 million and $810,421.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,094,562 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.