ChainX Price Reaches $7.09 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $74.69 million and $753,093.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00019052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00179352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00196748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.34 or 0.01225922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.25 or 1.00019047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,531,675 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

