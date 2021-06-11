ChartEx (CHART) Trading Down 32.8% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $214,655.41 and approximately $25,735.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

