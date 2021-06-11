ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.87 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $164,316.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,215.71 or 0.99798182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

