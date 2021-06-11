Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,093 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.31% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $48,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after buying an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

