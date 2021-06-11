Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $397.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

