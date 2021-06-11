Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $397.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.16%.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
