ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $804.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

